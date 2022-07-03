B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

