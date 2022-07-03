Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT Raised to $64.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.62.

Shares of AXSM opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

