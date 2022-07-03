Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 265,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.41. 3,991,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,443. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

