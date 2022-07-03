Avista (NYSE:AVA) PT Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE AVA opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avista by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 704,947 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,632,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after acquiring an additional 540,793 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,045 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,961,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 2,016.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 201,643 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

