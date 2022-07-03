Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Increased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,736,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,869,000 after buying an additional 98,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,783,000 after purchasing an additional 98,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Shares of AVY opened at $164.44 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.09 and a 200-day moving average of $180.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

