Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $31.61 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

