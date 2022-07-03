Autonio One Day Volume Reaches $38,861.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $366,116.76 and approximately $38,861.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00165254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00710733 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00080450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016110 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

