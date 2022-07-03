ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.