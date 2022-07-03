ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

About ATA Creativity Global (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

