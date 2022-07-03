Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.48.

Assurant stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a one year low of $144.18 and a one year high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Assurant by 14.4% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

