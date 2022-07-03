Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN opened at $17.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Asana has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $145.79.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,786 shares of company stock worth $316,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Asana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Asana by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.