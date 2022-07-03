ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 21.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

NYSE:ARR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,000,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,836. The firm has a market cap of $745.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 128.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.60%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 147.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 150,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 89,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 21.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

