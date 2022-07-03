Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of ARKR opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 8,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,972.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

