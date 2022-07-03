Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Up 58.4% in June

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the May 31st total of 518,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,053.8 days.

Arca Continental stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. Arca Continental has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Get Arca Continental alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMBVF shares. Citigroup raised Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Arca Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.