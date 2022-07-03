Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $118.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $135.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.27.

Shares of AMAT opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.29. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials has a one year low of $84.46 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Applied Materials by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,723 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

