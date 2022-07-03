Apollon Limassol (APL) Market Capitalization Achieves $315,001.77

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $315,001.77 and $118,521.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00084719 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00264836 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00047316 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

