Anyswap Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Anyswap has a market cap of $74.25 million and $720,715.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $3.98 or 0.00020900 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00168883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00709416 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00084754 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

