Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,320

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,500 ($18.40) to GBX 1,320 ($16.19) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.40) to GBX 1,370 ($16.81) in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,950 ($23.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.18) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,600 ($19.63) to GBX 1,700 ($20.86) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,467.50.

ANFGF opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

