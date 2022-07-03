Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,343 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 26,152 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,705,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.17 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.