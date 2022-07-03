Analysts Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) PT at $8.55

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.55.

GOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of GOL opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 237,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,610,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 244,542 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 61.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

