Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Up 30.7% in June

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,899. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

