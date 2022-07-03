American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is Trellus Management Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Trellus Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 3.9% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,909. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

