Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amarin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

AMRN stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $571.69 million, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. Amarin has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.97.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 24,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 65.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,294,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 83,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the first quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

