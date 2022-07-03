Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.56.

MO opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

