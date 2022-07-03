Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $3,200.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,277.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,563.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

