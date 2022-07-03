Alpaca Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.18 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $30.30 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

