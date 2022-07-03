Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the May 31st total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU remained flat at $$0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 420,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,841. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

