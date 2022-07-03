Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $219.50. The company has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.