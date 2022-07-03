Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and approximately $62.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00083686 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00260862 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00047108 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,366,901,330 coins and its circulating supply is 6,973,062,383 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

