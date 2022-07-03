Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 199,892 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $93,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

ARE stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.