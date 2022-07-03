Aleph.im Hits One Day Trading Volume of $362,008.00 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $54.11 million and $362,008.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,542.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002612 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 206,844,153 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

