Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Up 45.1% in June

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $861,878.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 182.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,778,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALG traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $118.48. The company had a trading volume of 41,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.53. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.71.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.06). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $362.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Alamo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

