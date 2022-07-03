Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.