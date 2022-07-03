Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.88.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
