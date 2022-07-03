Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Up 39.2% in June

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $28.34. 397,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,031. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.