Aeon Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $135.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $135.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00606047 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

