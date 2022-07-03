Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Short Interest Update

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.89. 629,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 46.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $2,733,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 279.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

