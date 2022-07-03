Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.
In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $21.17.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
