Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 26.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth $2,973,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 million. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

