Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

