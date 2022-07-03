Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ENER remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,220. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Accretion Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,660,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $8,469,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

