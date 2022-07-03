Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEQ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $19,149,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEQ stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 6.2%.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

