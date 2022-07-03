ABB (NYSE:ABB) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ABB. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ABB has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

