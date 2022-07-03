89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $15.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. 89bio has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in 89bio by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

