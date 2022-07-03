89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on 89bio from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised 89bio from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Shares of ETNB opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. 89bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 89bio by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 89bio by 64.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in 89bio by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in 89bio by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 89bio by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 144,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

