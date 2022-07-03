666 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Bought by First Quadrant LLC CA

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,203 shares of company stock worth $1,166,176 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

NYSE:JBL opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

