514 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $1,199,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $301.63 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $294.29 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

