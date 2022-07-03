4,714 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Bought by First Quadrant LLC CA

First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AXL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.95 million, a PE ratio of -25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.12. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.