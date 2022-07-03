4,146 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.67 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

