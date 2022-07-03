40,629 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,497,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 268,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

