33,620 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.