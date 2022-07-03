1,711 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Purchased by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 285,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.36. 527,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,772. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.96. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

