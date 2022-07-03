1,684 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Allstate by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

